ICPC Appoints Late Ooni Of Ife’s Granddaughter First Resident Consultant For Communication

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has appointed Princess Temilade Aderemi Okesanjo as its new Resident Consultant, Strategy and Communications, marking the first time strategy has been formally incorporated into a resident consultancy role at the Commission.

Princess Temilade is the granddaughter of the late Oba Adesoji Aderemi, who ruled Ile-Ife for over 50 years and became the first Black African Governor of the Western Region of Nigeria.

His reign is remembered for combining traditional leadership with pioneering contributions to regional governance, a legacy that Princess Temilade now continues through public service and strategic advisory work.

It is refreshing to see children from such privileged backgrounds, often described as having "clean wealth," choosing to devote their expertise and time to the public sector, bringing the potential to create meaningful and lasting impact on governance and institutional systems.

In her new capacity, Okesanjo will support the Commission in two complementary areas: strategy, to ensure that ICPC’s priorities, engagements, and interventions are deliberate, coherent, and aligned with its mandate; and communications, to ensure that these priorities are clearly articulated, responsibly conveyed, and trusted by stakeholders and the public.

She brings over 16 years of combined public and private sector experience spanning banking, civil service, and strategic consulting.

She began her professional career at Ecobank Nigeria before transitioning into public service, where she worked with the Federal Ministry of Transportation and the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

After nine years in public service, she resigned in 2018 to establish Woodford Consulting Company, where she has since led high-level strategy and implementation advisory engagements