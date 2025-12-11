ICPC: 80% Could Be Jailed As Corruption’s So Deep Rooted In Nigeria

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) yesterday warned that Nigeria’s corruption crisis is so pervasive that a strict enforcement of existing laws could land the majority of citizens in prison.

The alarm was raised by the ICPC Resident AntiCorruption Commissioner for Kaduna State, Sakaba Ishaku, at a capacity-building workshop on local government accountability convened on Wednesday by the State Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

Speaking on the theme “Accountability in Local Government: A Spring board for National Development,” Ishaku said corruption has become deeply embedded in every facet of Nigerian life. He said: “If the laws were to be applied to the latter, about 80 percent of the people you see walking the street freely will be in jail.”

Ishaku described corruption in Nigeria as “endemic and deeply entrenched across all levels of governance and society, driven by weak institutions, lack of accountability and pervasive socio-economic factors.”

He explained that corruption has diverted public resources, worsened poverty, fueled social unrest and stalled development efforts across the country.

He added: “Let me be clear, there is no massive wealth that is acquired that has no criminality behind it. Even if it is by bequest, check its origin — at best you must have underpaid labour.”

The ICPC Commissioner lamented that many Nigerians resist anti-corruption reforms because corrupt practices offer personal benefits.

“Not everybody wants to hear about fighting corruption,” he said. “Probably because the pact benefits the dyad to the detriment of the entire society.”

Issuing a direct challenge to local government chairmen, he criticised leaders who complete two terms in office without visible achievements.

“It is appalling and quite disheartening for you as Council Chairmen at the point of exit cannot pinpoint any accomplished legacy project,” he said.

“Do you really deserve to be there in the first place?” Ishaku also called for tougher penalties for graft, arguing that current sanctions are insufficient.