ICPC: 114 MDAs Failed To Submit Financial Reports To Oagf In 2025

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has disclosed that 114 Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) failed to submit their financial reports to the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF) in 2025, in violation of government financial regulations.

The ICPC Chairman, Musa Aliyu (SAN), made this known on Tuesday during the presentation of a report on the deployment of the 2025 Ethics and Integrity Compliance Scorecard (EICS) and the Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit (ACTU) Effectiveness Index (AEI).

Aliyu further revealed that 40 MDAs failed to remit their internally generated revenue (IGR) as required by law, while 75 public institutions did not comply with provisions of the Fiscal Responsibility Act.

Represented at the event by the Director of the System Study and Review Department, Olusegun Adigun, the ICPC Chairman stressed the importance of ethics and integrity in public sector operations, describing them as central to organisational effectiveness and productivity.

“General ethical principles are no longer sufficient given the increasing risks and vulnerabilities faced by public institutions from both internal and external actors,” he said, noting that such pressures often result in rule-bending, distorted directives, and obstruction of organisational goals.

Aliyu explained that addressing these challenges requires public institutions to adopt tailored ethics and integrity frameworks that measure compliance with statutes, policies, standards, and government directives. He added that such frameworks are critical for monitoring and improving the performance of MDAs.

Presenting the findings, the ICPC Chairman disclosed that no MDA achieved full compliance in the 2025 assessment. Of the 344 MDAs evaluated, 48 (13.95 per cent) demonstrated substantial compliance, 132 MDAs (38.37 per cent) recorded partial compliance, 141 MDAs (40.99 per cent) showed poor compliance, while 23 MDAs (6.69 per cent) fell under non-compliance.

He noted that the 2025 assessment marks the seventh annual evaluation of federal MDAs. Since its development in 2015 and full institutionalisation in 2019, the EICS has provided a consistent mechanism for assessing ethics, integrity, and compliance across the public sector.