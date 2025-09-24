ICONS Nomination: Masari, Enang, Goje, Madori Celebrate Prestigious Recognition

Formal acceptance messages have continued to pour in from nominees for the ICONS of the Fourth Republic, with former Speaker of the House of Representatives and ex-Governor of Katsina State, Aminu Bello Masari, among the latest to express delight over his selection.

The Initiative for Celebrating Outstanding National Statespersons (ICONS) of the Fourth Republic is a legacydriven programme conceived to honour exceptional Nigerians whose service in both the legislature and the executive has shaped the nation’s governance and democratic trajectory.

Anchored on the Facility for Legislative Executive Exchange (FLEX), an OrderPaper Nigeria research project, the programme spotlights public service delivery across both arms of government. Central to the initiative is a prestigious legacy publication, The Book of Records, and an accompanying digital repository.

Together, they provide data-driven profiles of public officials’ legislative contributions and executive footprints, documenting decades of impact on Nigeria’s democracy. In his acceptance letter, Masari described the honour as deeply humbling: “The honour bestowed on me by the ICONS is deeply humbling.

It is particularly gratifying that my modest contributions in both the legislature and the executive arms of government are considered worthy of recognition. “I accept this nomination by ICONS not only as a personal milestone but also as an encouragement to all who have dedicated themselves to the service of our great nation.”“I remain firmly com.