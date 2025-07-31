ICONS Nomination Excites Ebonyi Governor, Others

Several prominent Nigerian political leaders, including Ebonyi State Governor Francis Nwifuru, Senator and former Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong, and former Speaker of the House of Representatives Yakubu Dogara, have expressed excitement over their nomination as potential ICONS of the Fourth Republic.

Others nominated include former Imo State Governor and former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives Emeka Ihedioha; former Ogun State Governor and two-term Senator Ibikunle Amosun; former federal lawmaker and current board member of the North-East Development Commission (NEDC) Sam Onuigbo; and former lawmaker and ex-Director-General of the Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Dakuku Peterside.

In separate acceptance messages addressed to Oke Epia, Founder of OrderPaper Nigeria and Convener of the ICONS (Initiative for Celebrating Outstanding National Statespersons), the nominees lauded the recognition framework, particularly its legacy-driven approach to documenting the contributions of political leaders who have served in both the legislative and executive branches of government since 1999.

Governor Nwifuru described the recognition as an honour and a celebration of outstanding national service. Senator Lalong praised the initiative for focusing on the dual experience of FLEX (Facility for Legislative Executive Exchange) individuals, noting its timeliness and importance in today’s challenging political climate. He pledged his full support to the ICONS project.

In his letter of acceptance, Senator Amosun commended OrderPaper for its vision in organising a programme that promotes excellence, preserves legacies, and strengthens public trust in democratic leadership. Former Governor Ihedioha also hailed the initiative, acknowledging the intellectual leadership of Epia and his team for their decade-long commitment to nation-building and democratic advancement.

For Hon. Onuigbo, the ICONS initiative stands out as a vital effort to spotlight exemplary public service and inspire future generations. He emphasized that the work of OrderPaper in strengthening democratic accountability and documenting leadership excellence is not only commendable but essential for Nigeria’s democratic growth.

Dr. Peterside echoed similar sentiments, describing the nomination as a privilege. He praised the ICONS initiative for its dedication to immortalising exceptional leadership and fostering a culture of servant leadership and purposeful governance.

The ICONS of the Fourth Republic is a flagship legacy programme initiated by OrderPaper Nigeria to honour distinguished public servants who have significantly shaped Nigeria’s governance landscape through dual roles in the legislature and executive. It is built upon the FLEX research project, which highlighted the dynamics and impact of cross-branch service in public office.

The programme includes the publication of a premier, limited-edition FLEX Book of Records, a data-driven documentation of leadership journeys, legislative impact, and executive contributions of nominees. A digital archive of these records will also be launched.

Scores of past and present leaders have been nominated for possible induction into the ICONS of the Fourth Republic. Notable among them are President Bola Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, and First Lady Remi Tinubu. Also listed are governors of Adamawa, Cross River, Niger, Delta, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Imo, Osun, Kaduna, Edo, and Ebonyi states. Twenty-one current senators and twenty-two members of the Federal Executive Council under President Tinubu are also included.

The ICONS Book of Records and digital archive will be unveiled at an exclusive award and gala night scheduled for late 2025. The event will also feature the formal induction of honourees into the Fourth Republic College of ICONS. Final selections will be based on a rigorous and independent review process conducted by an advisory council.

The ICONS Advisory Council is chaired by Prof. Ladi Hamalai, former Director-General of the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS). Other members include Dr. Otive Igbuzor, Prof. Abiodun Adeniyi of Baze University, and Prof. Abba Sadeeque, former Deputy Vice Chancellor of the University of Abuja.