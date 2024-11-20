Icons: Exhibition Celebrating The Art Masters

Share

The Visual Art industry is joyfully growing in leaps and bounds and expectedly too, notes notable artist, Bunmi Babatunde, noting, however, that challenges are growing with it.

According to him, “such are dialectical infusions which some argue are natural baby-step fallibilities. However, …it is a cultural cum natural obligation of elders to moderate societal norms.

As we graciously acknowledge providence to be the vanguard of this industry, we believe we owe this generation of the Art community and posterity too the singular responsibility to moderate the emerging ‘contemporary’ norms.”

He further stated that the ICONS exhibition is also in celebration of the Universal Studio of Art at 40 this year.

This underscores the significance of the group exhibition titled “Icons of Arts – The Masters Exhibition” which opened penultimate Saturday at the National Museum, Onikan, Lagos, and featured works by eleven master artists – five painters and six sculptors – including Bunmi Babatunde, who is the president of the Universal Studio of Art, Lagos, and whose long-standing career, spanning over four decades, has seen him actively engaged in studio practice, producing a wide range of works for both public and private collections.

The others are artists are: Tayo Quaye, Abiodun Olaku, Adewuyi Kenny, Duke Asidere, Edosa Ogiugo, Alex Nwokolo, Odogwu Eze Fidelis, Djakou Kassi Nathalie, Steve Ekpenisi, and Akporode Collins Abinoro. He further stated that they believe also, that they are entitled to this on these grounds: History and Professionalism.

Creative industry

“As an indisputable historical fact, the birth of the Creative Industry in the early 80’s was midwifed by some of the Artists in this exhibition.

In spite of the vibrant artistic practice in Nigeria by great Masters, many of whom we were privileged to be mentored by, there was no tangible Visual Art Industry in Nigeria.

The first recognized set of full-time Visual Art Professionals emerged in the early 1980’s, and with gritty determination, structures were intentionally premised on, quality production line: that is, super-active full-time studio practice; commercial prospection, that is, exhibitions of quality products, which resultantly created the ‘Debutant Dealers’, who engaged in forays of vigorous commercial drive.

This happily culminated in the emergence of budding galleries, and still counting today. “The availability of students on Industrial Training/SIWES programmes provided the ever-increasing pool for mentorship from which an army of full-time professionals have emerged today!!!

“Therefore, the title ‘ICONS’ for this show isn’t flatulent, but a thoughtful sum – mation of years of intentional investments by the ‘Doyens’ of this Visual Art industry that we are all proud of today.

As much as we acknowledge a free Art enterprise, we appeal passionately for deliberate decorum within the industry, to protect our collective investments from being eroded by ‘fifth columnists’.”

The exhibition which ended last Friday, brought together notable art patrons, artists, scholars, critics among others. It featured array of priceless paintings and sculptures by the exhibiting artists who are among the leading lights in the visual art landscape in Nigeria.

Filling the gaps

Earlier at the media chat that preceded the show, Abiodun Olaku, also a member of the Universal Studio of Art, and who is renowned for his mastery of light on canvas in celebrating nature, noted that the reasons for the exhibition which is to celebrate the masters and the intention is to fill the gap they have noticed within the scheme of activities in the industry locally.

He acknowledged the young and emerging artist, stating that the process starts from somewhere just like some of the masters today started three and four decades ago.

But in their experience the situations that inspired them then as young artists and the effort of the pioneers made them the masters they are today.

“Today the oral is different because the contemporary energy is focused only on the young and emerging artists which is an incomplete metamorphosis because the young artist needs to know that arts is a journey to mastership from when you receive the call to be an artist, either you go through formal training or not, it is a process.

And one needs to go through various organic stages of development and growth. But what has been presented is incomplete because the narrative does not include the space of mastership and it is having all kinds of effects, some tangible and some intangible.”

Training from the masters, mentors

According to him, training from the masters and mentors used to be a continuous thing but of late it stopped, “in terms of acknowledgement and recognition, meanwhile the product of the efforts of those ICONS worked for us.

It boosted our potential to blossom. “But today that disconnect have some serious negative effects in the industry, that the young minds who have some very good opportunities think they have arrived at their destinations.

So for those of us who have gone through the old order and since the system does not give us the recognition we deserve, we decided to put heads together and come up with the ‘Masters Exhibition’, where we will make our own statement through our creativity which will make a positive impact.

Though there are so many masters whose pedigree cannot be questioned, but because of logistics they cannot all be here hence the reason for the eleven selected masters.

Freedom of expression

He explained that the exhibition allows freedom of expression, for everybody to bring their best to the table.

“Eventually as we proceed in the nearest future, we might get to the point where there will be need for working with a subject in mind but for now everyone will work according to their creative strength.

“In the universal studio of arts we have five categories of training programmes: Those who have never been to school, we bring them in and train them but we also return them to school because visual art is intellectual, so they need to be exposed to an academy environment so that the talent can be polished.

“We have the industrial attachment students who come from different higher institutions. We have the art graduates: those who have studied art in school and they want to go full-time into the skill.

“We have those we call graduate trainees: they are those who read Accounting, Engineering, Law, Medicine and they just discover that they’ve lost something and they want to recover it, so we help them and many of them are practicing today.

We also have those we call executive trainees: they have their jobs, some are CEOs, some are professionals in different fields, so it covers from bottom to the top.”

Share

Please follow and like us: