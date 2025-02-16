IconKay Tech Commends FG’s Move To Computer-Based Exams

Share

IconKay Tech, a leading provider of educational technology solutions, has commended the Federal Government’s initiative to transition all schools to computer-based examinations.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Dr Olukayode Shiroye, Lead Developer and Founder of IconKay Tech expressed his company’s support for the government’s bold step towards digital education.

“We wholeheartedly support this significant step towards improving the quality of education and assessment in Nigeria,” Dr. Shiroye said.

IconKay Tech has developed ePaq, a cutting-edge solution for conducting computer-based exams. ePaq has been successfully implemented across various educational institutions, enabling seamless exam delivery, real-time analytics, and robust security features to prevent malpractice.

With the government’s initiative, IconKay Tech is poised to play a key role in supporting the transition to computer-based exams.

“We understand the critical role technology plays in modern education, and we are committed to working with the government to ensure a seamless transition,” Dr Shiroye added.

The move to computer-based exams is expected to improve the quality of education and assessment in Nigeria, and IconKay Tech is proud to be a part of this initiative.

Share

Please follow and like us: