ICM Urges Firms To Institutionalise Change Mgt Frameworks

I nstitute of Change Management (ICM) has urged organisations in Nigeria to institutionalize change management frameworks. In a communiqué issued at the end of its Maiden Annual Conference, ICM advocates ethical and human-centered approaches in leveraging technology for transformation.

It said: “At the end of deliberations, the conference resolved as follows: to strengthen capacity-building initiatives that equip leaders and professionals with practical change management competencies. “To promote research, knowledge sharing, and indigenous case studies on change management in Nigeria and Africa.

“To encourage organizations to institutionalize change management frameworks that integrate people, process, and technology dimensions. “To advocate ethical and human-centered approaches in leveraging technology for transformation.

“To establish stronger partnerships with government, private sector, and development agencies for mainstreaming change management in policy and practice.” The conference brought together change practitioners, policymakers, industry leaders, academics, and professionals across diverse sectors to deliberate on the imperatives of managing change in an era defined by rapid transformation and uncertainty.