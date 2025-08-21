ICIR To Tinubu: Make August 20, 21 National Holidays For Isese Day

The International Council for Ifa Religion (ICIR), has called on President Bola Tinubu to give equal recognition to Isese adherents in Nigeria like their muslim and christian counterparts, by declaring August 20 and 21 as public holidays.

The Council also called on Governors of Ekiti, Ondo, Kwara, Kogi, Edo and Delta States to emulate their colleagues from Lagos, Ogun, Oyo and Osun State, by declaring every 20th of August as Isese holiday in their respective states.

In a communique signed by the President of ICIR, Dr. Fayemi Fatunde Fakayode, in commemoration of the 2025 Isese Day celebration, ICIR hinted that the president should rise above the present state of inequality among the three major religions in Nigeria by giving due recognition to Isese practitioners through the declaration of public holiday.

While congratulating Isese adherents all over the world and appreciating the South-West governors that have declared every August 20 as Isese Day holiday, the body demanded that the Federal Government should fund cultural festivals, protect shrines and sacred lands and integrate practitioners into national cultural councils.