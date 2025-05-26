ICIEC To De-Risk Major Infrastructure Investments In Nigeria

Share

The Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC) has pledged its support for Nigeria’s economic agenda, committing to de-risk major infrastructure investments and unlock financing for private sector-led development.

ICIEC’s Director of Legal Affairs, Mr. Hassan Idris, made the pledge on Monday in Abuja during a courtesy visit to the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun.

The visit was part of ongoing efforts to deepen financial collaboration and accelerate the delivery of priority infrastructure projects across the country.

Mr. Idris underscored ICIEC’s readiness to provide credit and political risk guarantees that can catalyse both domestic and international capital flows into projects aimed at driving growth and job creation.

The visit signals a renewed commitment to aligning financial instruments with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s infrastructure agenda, and marks a step toward stronger cooperation in mobilising resources that deliver tangible benefits to Nigerians.

In his remarks, Mr. Edun stressed the importance of leveraging risk mitigation tools to attract private investment, particularly in key sectors such as energy, transportation, and housing.

“We appreciate ICIEC’s continued support for initiatives that directly improve productivity and livelihoods,” Edun said.

“By backing commercially viable and socially impactful infrastructure, ICIEC is helping Nigeria build a more inclusive economy—one where the private sector is empowered to create jobs and drive innovation,” he added, according to a press statement issued by the Ministry’s Director of Information, Mohammed Manga.

Share