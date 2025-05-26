ICIEC Partners Nexim For Export Credit, Investment Insurance In Nigeria

Share

The Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC), a Shariahbased multilateral insurer and member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, has announced a landmark collaboration with the Nigerian Export-Import Bank (NEXIM).

The two entities signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for cooperation during the IsDB Group Annual Meetings 2025, held in Algiers, Algeria.

The signing ceremony, attended by senior officials from both organizations, was led by Dr. Khalid Khalafalla, ICIEC CEO, and Mr. Abba Bello, Managing Director & CEO at NEXIM Bank.

This MoU establishes a strategic framework aimed at deepening cooperation between ICIEC and NEXIM Bank, with a focus on key areas that will strengthen the export credit and investment insurance landscape.

The collaboration seeks to promote financial and trade relations while driving economic growth across ICIEC’s member states and beyond. The partnership will foster the exchange of expertise in export credit and investment insurance, joint marketing, and the development of tailored products for the export and investment markets.

Capacity-building initiatives will ensure NEXIM is equipped to sustain long-term benefits. This strategic positioning will enable NEXIM to leverage its capacity effectively, supported by ICIEC, to achieve its ambitious goals.

Additionally, NEXIM has joined the AMAN Union, further enhancing its outreach within the export credit insurers of the OIC Member States. Dr. Khalid Khalafalla, CEO of ICIEC, expressed his enthusiasm about the new partnership, stating, “This MoU represents a significant milestone in our commitment to supporting the export and investment sectors across our member states.

By collaborating with NEXIM Bank, we are reinforcing the foundation for increased trade and investment flows, while providing enhanced risk mitigation tools for Nigerian exporters.”

This partnership aligns with ICIEC’s broader efforts to facilitate trade and investment across its member states and contribute to the realization of sustainable development goals through innovative insurance and reinsurance solutions.

The cooperation between ICIEC and NEXIM will play a pivotal role in fostering economic stability and enhancing competitiveness for both entities and their respective stakeholders.

Share