Ichwa: Benue IDP Camp Where Victims Sleep In Shanties

The Ichwa Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp is one of the 13 designated camps by the Bunue State Government, but it can be described as an abandoned IDP camp, as it was virtually forgotten by the administration of Dr Samuel Ortom, over claims of not being captured by the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA). But now, hope has come the way of the inhabitants, as the Minister of Humanitarian and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Betta Edu, has laid the foundation for their new home, CEPHAS IORHEMEN, reports

Abandoned

The Ichwa camp is one of the 13 designated Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps set up by the Benue State Government to temporarily accommodate hordes of the people rendered homeless by suspected armed herdsmen terrorists in the state. The camp is located along the Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University, aka University of Agriculture, in the North Bank area of Makurdi, the state capital and is presently carrying over 14, 000 IDPs, mostly women and children, especially those of school age who were displaced from different communities.

But the living condition of the IDPs can best be described as deplorable condition, as they were virtually abandoned by the last administration of Dr. Samuel Ortom, in the state, over claims of not being captured by the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA). Specifically, the displaced people sleep in chocked shanties, exposing themselves to possible attack by communicable diseases, such as malaria, measles, cholera, tetanus and cough amongst others and lack basic amenities and necessities of life.

Toilet facilities are also not available in the camp, a development that has exposed the victims to diarrhea caused by open defecation. Most of the children in this (Ichwa) camp are those that have been thrown out of school as a result of the herdsmen attacks, and for now have no hope of returning to the classrooms as their villages have since been taken over by the invading terrorists herdsmen.

We are stuck

One of the displaced farmers, Chado Chen, 75, told New Telegraph that he has been in the camp in the last three years and has no hope of returning to his ancestral home as it has been taken over by the cold blooded militants. Chado said, “I can’t go back to my farms for fear of being killed, some people tried going back some time ago to look for food because of the hardship we are going through here and were killed.”

When New Telegraph visited the IDP camp, it was observed that both men and women who have not been able to access their farmlands for agricultural work due to the incursion of armed herdsmen, have devised several ways to sustain themselves and their families. Such ways include: Petty trading on either confectioneries, fish selling, detergents, hunting, menial jobs and plaiting of hair among other things. Most of the women fall back to a craft they learnt during childhood, but never took seriously as a source of livelihood until they lost their ancestral homes and farmland to herdsmen.

Although they perch in the camp with pains and agony, they have refused to be weighed down or allow the burden that stares them in the face to dampen their sense of excitement and womanhood. They have rather seen the brighter side of their situation and capitalised on it to attain enviable status in the camp as expert potters. Findings also indicated that the benefit of their activities have rubbed off on fellow IDPs, some of whom they support financially and also teach the art of producing clay pots for sale.

The implication is that selected IDPs have also taken to the craft instead of vegetating in the camp and brooding over their situation. Through the efforts of these two women, some inmates in the camp have learnt new trades and look forward to life outside the camp where aside farming, they can also engage in the production ventures to keep life going.

Relief in sight

Apparently worried by the continued stay of the IDPs in the camps, Governor Hyacinth Alia, during his governorship campaign, promised to do everything necessary to ensure that he returns them to their ancestral homes. Already, the process of return has commenced with the foundation laying ceremony for the construction of low cost houses for the IDPs in Tatyough community in Mbagwen district of Makurdi Local Government Area of the state by the Minister of Humanitarian and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Betta Edu. Similarly, traditional rulers from the affected eight local government areas have unanimously provided hectres of land for the construction of housing units as cluster settlements centers for the would be returning displaced victims.

Speaking at the ground breaking ceremony for the construction of low cost houses at Tatyough community, Minister of Humanitarian and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Edu, identified the Nigeria’s Food Basket State, Benue, as critical to the realisation of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s food security agenda programme. Dr. Edu said President Tinubu was indeed committed to also fulfilling all the other agendas which seek to give renewed hope to all Nigerians. She said: “Benue people have cried enough, they have struggled enough, they have been in pain enough, President Tinubu says it is time for Benue people to rejoice.

“To all those who have come all the way from the IDPs camps to wit- ness this event, this is the beginning of the journey for your return to your ancestral homes. “President Tinubu has eight points agenda, the first agenda is Food Security and the people of Benue are key to achieving that. “The people of Benue State are key to him achieving that food security and that is why Benue is called the Food Basket of the Nation. You cannot reduce the food basket to hunger, President Bola Tinubu says no”. According to her, the houses will be built in clusters through direct labour, adding that the locals in every community will be used during the project.

“The President is keeping to his promise; we have laid the foundation for the building of the renewed hope shelter for poor IDPs in Benue. “This project will be completed within six months so that they can immediately return to their ancestral homes. “Every cluster will have 20 house s; this will allow them to resettle in their various communities. We will buy the materials in Benue and the locals will build these houses themselves,’’ she said. Edu said the project would be unique because it would be constructed by the locals, the Federal Government would provide whatever would be needed to ensure success of the project. She further explained that the Federal Government would provide the funds and supervise, while the state government would closely monitor.

The Minister assured all displaced persons of their possible return to their ancestral homes to continue with their normal farming activities, and further lauded the efforts of Governor Hyacinth Alia whom she noted had been engaging with President Tinubu and security formations in the country on how the Federal Government can provide permanent solution to security of lives and property of people of the state and rebuild ravaged communities. “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu doesn’t want to keep IDP camps, he doesn’t want the people of Benue State to be staying in shanties, he wants you to stay in dignified homes where you can call your own and sleep in peace with your eyes closed, and you can wake up, go to farm and produce the food that Nigeria will eat.”

Minister seeks international help

The Minister drew the attention of United Nations (UN), other International Partners and donor agencies to the growing humanitarian challenge that has firmly griped people of Benue State resulting to the killing and displacement of thousands of inhabitants from their homes. Dr. Edu said the challenge has posed serious threat to the nation’s ‘Food Basket’ state and beyond the capacity of the state government, saying that only the intervention from foreign partners like the UN and similar others could help mollify the ugly scenario which he described as pathetic and unacceptable.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria requires as a matter of emergency from all international partners, donor agencies, the UN agencies and every stakeholder in the humanitarian space to deploy to the state. “The humanitarian situation in the state is unacceptable. Benue people must be resettled properly in their ancestral homes. The gov- ernment cannot do this alone no matter how endowed it is. “Rather than play around and waste resources meant for Nigeria, this is where it can be put into appropriate use that we will see the results.

“We are requesting as a Federal Government that every development partner including the UN agencies in the humanitarian space be immediately deployed to Benue State. “In this (Ichwa IDP) spot where I stand alone, we have over 14,000 IDPs including women and children with their families and households living under these little shanties everywhere here. They need immediate intervention. “The Federal Government of Nigeria working with state governments, will intervene, but we need all Development Partners to put their feet on ground.”

The Minister, who acknowledged the presence of cases of Gender Based Violence (GBVs), among other cases of violence in the camp, stressed the need for the government to provide what she called Transitional Learning Centers (TLC) for children in the camp, adding that the resettlement homes being built for IDPs would also accommodate such facilities for the children. “We cannot afford to have these number of children unschooled, it is only sitting on the keg of gunpowder. The Governor of Benue State is doing a lot but this weight cannot be left to the state alone.

“They (the IDPs) deserve better, they are Nigerians and we must be able to join hands with government of Benue State to take care of them. “A lot is going on here, but we cannot leave this weight on the government, we want to assure the people of Benue State that they are in the heart of the President and he will do all in his powers to resettle them so that they can contribute immensely to his food security agenda and lift them out of poverty.”

Governor expresses joy

Dr. Edu urged parents to encourage their children to go to school as education, she said, is key to the growth and development of the society. Reacting to the gestrure, Governor Alia commended President Tinubu for fulfilling his campaign promises to the people of the state by ensuring that all displaced persons return back to their ancestral homes. He reiterated the support of his government to the lofty programmes of the Tinubu-led administration. Governor Alia said the security situation in the state was beyond herders attack, as the state, he said, was also facing banditry and kidnappings.

He said the state was currently enjoying relative peace, adding that the IDPs have overtime made it very clear that they were tired of staying in the camps and needed to move back to their ancestral homes. The governor said his administration would do everything possible to support the resettlement pro- gramme to succeed. Also, the Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management in the state, Mr. Aondowase Kunde, said the crisis has affected a total of eight local government areas that are scattered across 21 camps.

“These unfortunate state of affairs have led to Benue people in Guma, Logo, Ukum, Kwande, Gwer- West, Agatu, Makurdi and Katsina- Ala Local Government Areas to fleeing their homes and vocations, particularly farming to take refuge in 21 IDPs camps for temporary accommodations for a brief period of time in the hope that calm would return to their communities for them to return home and continue farming to produce food for Benue and the rest of Nigeria. “The Food Basket status of Benue has, however been threatened as many farmlands are now abandoned due to the continued stay of our people in IDPs Camps.”

Also the House of Assembly member representing Makurdi State Constituency, Hon. Alfred Berger said the suspected herders have killed over 12,000 persons in the whole of Mbagwen, Makurdi LGA between 2010 to 2023. Berger also disclosed that the last time he visited his community was in 2017, adding that herders have taken over the entire area. While efforts to return the innocent, traumatised victims back to their ancestral homes continues, there are fears that the Federal Government should also put all spanners in the works to ensure that the bandits are totally flushed out of the state to make the resettlement homes free from attacks by the invaders so that the IDPs can have unhindered access to their farms to be able to farm and feed the nation.

If this is the reason for the construction of resettlement homes for the IDPs, kudos to the Federal Government, but if not, let the gesture not serve as a bait to woo the innocent farmers into one tent for another guerilla and sweeping attacks, may God Almighty help us all.