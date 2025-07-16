Ichi, Ekwusigo: Chronicles Of The People’s Culture, Dwelling

Nneamaka Mojekwu’s ‘Groundwork History of Ichi Town’ provides information for the people of Ichi in Ekwusigo Local Government of Anambra State to know the details of their culture and tradition.

In a thought-provoking manner the book offers vital knowledge about Ichi. The 239-page book is also useful not just for Ichi but Nnewi, Oraifite and the entire Igbo people.

Consequently, it is apt, especially when it covers the traditional economy, the traditional power structure, funeral rites, marriage system, early childhood customs, hospitality, kinship and inheritance customs etc.

In his Foreword, Onyeago Uche asserts that; “the author has taken pains in collecting and evaluating the data about Ichi, their customs and development.

The book documents not just the heritage of Ichi but Igbo people. It preserves Ichi ancestors’ achievements and corrects the distortions of Igbo culture by foreign authors.”

Igbo people share a common basic culture centred around a common language and religious belief. This is obvious in the usage of kolanut, white chalk customs, art of wall decoration, delicate body paintings using uli and ufie, folklore, oral literature, masquerades, drama, poetry, moonlight games etc.

In its 14 chapters, the book captures the socio-cultural structures of Ichi relying on the account collected through discussions and interviews by the author with many aged people.

Interview involves speaking the language the interviewee will understand and what helped the author is that she hails from Ichi. Written records and oral literature were also used.

In Chapter one, the origin of Ichi, the author dwells on the location and movement of Ichi people. In terms location, Ichi which has an area of about 40 square km is bounded in the West by Oraifite, East by Nnewi, North west by Oba and North by Ojoto.

The physical features with yellow soil texture are punctuated with some gullies like Mmilimgbo, mbana azu, Ibom ekulo, uzo disi. There are clays and lime chalks in these places.

There are Nwankpume and Daladisi caves from where water flows. The lakes available are Ofe ekulo shrine, osugidigidi nne mmili and mbana ogwugwu, where there are crayfishes.

The attractive hills with beautiful landscapes are ugwu obolo, ugwu obi and ugwu mmili ekulo etc. The valleys between these hills at Oka mbanaogbe are believed to contain rivers but the rivers because they drown children were said to be chased away by Ichi forefathers by dipping pounded palm nuts in the rivers.

There are many untapped natural resources in Ichi soil such as lime chalks of diverse colours and charcoal etc. The author avers in this section that there are many stories of Ichi origin but they have similarities.

In that of the knowledge of deity, oral tradition has it that a man named Agbaja who moved because of the problem he had with his elder brothers came from Arochukwu, settled in the present day Otolo Nnewi.

His problem with his brothers was because their father loved him more than others as result of his being obedient. When their father died they threw him out.

He left with the edo and charms their father had given to him for protection. When he arrived, where he settled he performed ritual with edo, he kept it where it is today, and called the place anaedo as he settled there without fear.

He intermarried with the natives among whom he settled. He married two wives, one begat Nnewi and Anamanalike. The other begat Oraifite. This is why edo is the affinity of the three towns.

As Agbaja was getting old, he shared his assets to his children with the advice that they should never allow outsiders to settle any dispute that would arise among them.

Rather, they must settle amicably as brothers. He took them to the shrine in the absence of their mothers, they took oath. He blessed them and stressed that they live in peace and disallow external interference in their midst.

As result of primogeniture tradition, Nnewi as the first son occupied their father’s compound, Oraifite settled in the Southern part, while Anamanalike in the Western part. Anaedo was made the central meeting point.

The boundary is still there today. Anamanalike got larger portion of the land. But lost a lot of land to his neighbours, on the northern part to Ojoto.

In fact, the boundary between Anaedo and Ana-Idemili is where Mmili john is located. Another version of Ichi origin is that of Mmaku from Ndoni in Olu town. He married Ife-enweugwu and begat Ikenga.

When Mmaku died, Ikenga married Ifite who begat Nnewi, Isu, Ifite and Ichi. They were all living together as close relatives until misunderstanding separated them. Another version is that Ikenga who came from Agbaja Abatete is the first settler and father of Nnewi, Oraifite and Ichi.

This is why Agbaja is a common name to the three towns. There are many other versions. How the name Ichi is acquired and its meaning is that Anamanalike begat a very artistic son.

However, the three Anaedo brothers Nnewi, Anamanalike and Oraifite held meetings at interval with each of them hosting. Each time Anamanalike was to host his artistic and only son would redecorate the compound with ufie, uli, ntite and wall painting materials.

His creative ingenuity impressed his uncles Nnewi and Oraifite, and they start calling him Ichi, which translates to artist or carver or sculptor.

This means that Ichi is a pet name to Anamanalike’s son for his artistic prowess. Chapter two, “Social and Political Set Up”, captures the origin of the villages that make up Ichi town.

This chapter observes that there are controversies surrounding this and highlights the version the author feels more comfortable with from her findings.

In this chapter, the origin of Afor uzor land, market and how the market lost its fame as wells as various villages like Umughamia, Oka, Amakom, Umunandu, Enugwuaja, Oka, Umudidia Agu (Obiofia), etc. are highlighted.

The deities assigned to each village were listed. Example, Enugwu-Aja-Udo Ogwugwu, Umunandu-Idemili etc. The chapter lists the socio-political set up of Ichi with those who have ruled as Ezemelumgunu, Eze Okwelu of Diagu, Duokam, Umemjieliaku and Odowu, Ezeliora, Ileogu, Ezeokalia, Dunuanyim and Obibuenyi.

It is important to note that Ezemelumgunu, Eze Okwelu of Diagu, Duokam, Umemjieliaku and Odowu, Ezeliora all ruled before the coming of the whitemen.

When the British came in from obosi to Nnewi area including Ichi, Ichi witnessed a military type of governance. The wards in Ichi were listed in this chapter In Chapter three, An Indigenous Economy, the book gives details of how Ichi is famous in basket making throughout former eastern region in Nigeria.

This is to the extent that any Ichi boy who could not make basket is seen as a failure. The farming prowess and how the farming produce of ichi people form a marketing force in Eke, Orie, Afor and Nkwo, the four market days as well as the days of Igboland are captured.

Chapters four, five and six; From Birth to Adolescence, Burial and Funerals, Annual festivals respectively dwell on traditional marriage, bride price, wedding (ima ogodo), iwa ogodo; Igba ozu izugbe; igu aro, ichu aro, agwu, ima ana, new yam festival, ilo mmuo, igba oto edo festival, ikwu aru, ikpo ikpukpo, iku-izu and ime itu.

Chapters seven, titled “Taking”, eight, “Pastimes”, and nine, “Igbo Hospitality”, explain about ozo title; Igbo proverbs, storytelling, Ima mmanwu, Egwu onwa, wrestling; chalk depositing (itu nzu), and breaking of kolanut (iwa oji).

This chapter describes ozo title as an expensive title with its attendant ceremonies. It is a title of universal recognition.

Its l requirements are that initiate must be: male, indigene or proper lineage, acceptable in his village, a person of worthy character, able to pay the costs, which includes a fee for items like food, drinks and ritual procedures.

Also, chapter seven explains the four major groups ozo title is taken in Ichi as ozo dunu, ozo dala, ozo ikiwi and ozo edo. Every ozo has a head called isi ozo who is eldest in terms of the date of assumption of the title.

All fall under two crucial groups; ozo elili ukwu and ozo agbaghi elili ukwu, while ozo names are Dunu, Dala, Ume and Eze. Dunu is the only ozo title with elili ukwu and it is the noblest, most expensive and the holder observes a lot of abstinences.

Eze is taken under ikiwi and edo, thus the holders are greeted as eze. Chapters 10, ‘Communalism in Ichi’, eleven, ‘Traditional Religion’, and twelve, ‘Birth of Christianity’ are about inheritance custom; Reincarnation, the Igbo concept of death, the Igbo theory of duality, predestination, divination, Ije Chukwu, Isu njaba, Agbala Nri, Alusi, Udo ogwgwi Ichi, Igba ndu, symbolic meaning of the earth God.

Chapter 13, ‘Development in Ichi’, spells out concept of development, characteristics of development, development in Ichi, basic requirements for economic and social development, conquest of illiteracy etc.

And chapter 14, ‘Other Development Agencies’, deals with organisations like age grades such as Ide, Umuife, Oganiru, Udoka, Njikoka, Ayibu ofu, Ofu obi and Igwebuike, then clubs, Igwe cabinet (Ndi Ichie) and Ndi nze.

The book highlights glossary of Igbo words and phrases as well as the order of sharing and the wards in Ichi.

To establish that the book is a product of thorough research, the references of the sources the books consulted are listed to let the readers know that the content of the book is a product of indepth study. It is a book not just for Ichi people but the entire Igbo people and researchers of the related area.

OBI is of Training School, National Institute for Cultural Orientation (NICO), Abuja, Nigeria