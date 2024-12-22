ICHC Launches Community Service Volunteers

Share

The Izon Cultural Heritage Centre (ICHC), has launched the Izon Community Service Volunteers (ICSV) in order to promote peace, well-being and development in the Ijaw nation.

Inaugurating the volunteers at the weekend Yenagoa during a one-day youth orientation seminar, the founder and Chairman of ICHC, Apostle Bodmas Prince Kemepadei, said the scheme was designed to harness the incredible spirit of service and a clear representation of Ijaw socio-cultural and belief system of ‘Woyin’ worship which is embedded in truth, purity, unity, sincerity and hospitality to one another.

Tagged, ‘Channeling Youths Energy for a Productive Bayelsa’, he said the launch of ICSV marked not just the beginning of a new initiative but a call to action for all Ijaw sons and daughters to come together to make a difference in various communities and the Ijaw nation at large.

The ICHC boss also said the programme is aimed at preserving, developing, promoting and defending Ijaw values of social harmony and heritage as well as carrying out humanitarian projects and building a caring and supportive Ijaw community, among others.

Kemepadei said: “Volunteering is more than just giving our time. It is about creating connections, building relationships and fostering a sense of belonging in a world that often feels disconnected.”

“Our volunteer service scheme aims to bridge gaps, support those in need and cultivate the tree Ijaw culture of compassion and solidarity in line with Woyin’s philosophy.”

“This initiative is rooted in the belief that every person has something valuable to contribute whether it is your time, skills or simply your kindness.”

“Through this scheme, we will provide opportunities for individuals to engage in meaningful projects that align with their passion and talents, making a lasting impact on the lives of people and society.”

“As we embark on this journey, I encourage each of you to consider how you can get involved whether you can spare a few hours a month or want to lead a project in the various areas of volunteerism, every contribution matters. The strength of the scheme lies in our collective efforts and together, we can achieve remarkable things.”

“Let us remember that volunteering is not just an act of service; it is an act of worship to the Divine who continues to keep us alive even in our errors. It is also a celebration of our shared humanity as Ijaw people.”

Also speaking, the Coordinator, Research, Teaching and Documentation Volunteers, Dr. Gabriel Independence, said the programme was initiated towards developing the Ijaw nation.

Independence, who is also a lecturer at the Bayelsa State-owned Niger Delta University, said: “The ICHC is a non-governmental organisation.”

“That is why we are calling on some people in various areas to make themselves available as volunteers so that we can take the Ijaw tribe to a greater height. You are aware of what is happening in the country and we really want to take our people out of the street, get them engaged in various areas of the economy.”

“My own area has to do with research, teaching and documentation. We are trying to organise an outfit where we can teach indigent students of the Ijaw race, people, who could not afford to go to school. We need to get people involved, develop them so that all of us can be useful to the society.”

“My own advice is to encourage people to volunteer in areas of their expertise those who want to volunteer for teaching must have the minimum teaching qualifications such as NCE, B.Ed and B.Sc Education up to PhD so that we can teach them because Ijaw students are very brilliant.”

“I am a lecturer at the NDU and there are so many students that cannot pay school fees and because of that their results are not computed and they are just like that. Those are the things we want to address and to make them to be informed.”

The high point of the programme was the inauguration of coordinators of different areas of volunteerism.

Recall that the centre is inspired by the Chairman of Tantita Security Services Limited, Chief Government Ekpemupolo, alias Tompolo who has also launched the Izon Community Service Volunteers (ICSV)

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"