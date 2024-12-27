ICHC Fetes People With New Year Palliatives

Share

The Izon Cultural Heritage Centre (ICHC), on Friday, donated palliatives to over 500 persons including members and coordinators of the newly-inaugurated Izon Community Service Volunteers (ICSV) in order to enable them to celebrate the new year without any hitch.

Inspired by the leadership of Chief Government Oweizide Ekpemupolo, alias Tompolo, the centre stated that it was part of their ongoing commitment to supporting the community.

ICHC maintained that it donated large quantities of essential items to assist those in need, particularly during the festive season.

Among the donations were numerous bags of rice, including 325 bags of 25 kg, 40 bags of 10 kg, many 50kg bags and other categories alongside chickens and other essential provisions.

The Chairman of ICHC, Apostle Bodmas Prince Kemepadei, speaking in Yenagoa during the distribution said that the initiative led by ICHC and supported by Tompolo was in a bid to alleviate the suffering of the people, reflected a deep sense of unity, care, and commitment to community spirit.

Apostle Bodmas said the donations were made possible through the efforts of Chief Godfrey Tare Pondi, the General Manager of Operations and Technical at Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited and Chief of Staff to High Chief Government Oweizide Ekpemupolo (Tompolo).

He said the aim was to ensure that even those in remote areas, who might otherwise miss out on the joy of the festive season, could partake in the celebrations.

Bodmas encouraged the recipients to follow Tompolo’s example of showing love to others and emphasized that the gesture was born out of pure love, brotherhood, and trust.

He reassured the community that their efforts would continue, regardless of external challenges or media narratives.

Kemepadei reiterated that the work being done was selfless and dedicated to serving humanity, aiming to reach out to rural communities and those who might not otherwise have the chance to connect with the elites.

He stated: “The ICHC and ICSV’s initiative serves as an example of how community leaders and the elite can work together to support the less privileged, fostering a sense of brotherhood, unity, and shared responsibility for the well-being of all.

“The initiative’s goal is to promote unity, peace, and love. The volunteers serve as a bridge between the elite and the masses.

“While the Izon Community Service Volunteers themselves do not have the resources or capacity to distribute funds, they can connect those who could provide assistance with those in need.”

Share

