Iceland Volcano Lava Nears Grindavik in New Eruption

Astate of emergency has been declared in southern Iceland because of another volcanic eruption on the Reykjanes Peninsula – the fourth since December.

It is thought to be the most powerful flare-up so far. Lava has reached the eastern defences around the evacuated town of Grindavik, local media said. People have also been moved from the nearby Blue Lagoon, one of Iceland’s most popular tourist attractions.

Iceland’s airspace remains open. A giant lava spill is billowing smoke. Footage of the explosion showed clouds of smoke and glowing magma oozing and bubbling from vents in the earth, reports the BBC. Keflavik International Airport and other regional airports have not been affected by the explosion.