Iceland volcano erupts in fiery scenes after quakes

A volcano has erupted on the Reykjanes peninsula of south-west Iceland after weeks of intense earthquake activity. About 4,000 people were earlier evacuated from the fishing town of Grindavik and the nearby Blue Lagoon geothermal spa was closed. The eruption started north of the town at 22:17 local time (22:17 GMT), the Icelandic Met Office said. It will not bring the same level of disruption as one in 2010, which halted European air travel, an expert said. The region around the capital Reykjavik has been experiencing an increase in earthquake activity since late October, reports the BBC

Related