Ice Spice Announces Collaboration With Rema

American rapper, Ice Spice, has announced a collaboration with Nigerian Afrobeats superstar, Divine Ikubor, better known as Rema.

The 23-year-old “Munch” crooner who made this announcement via his official social media has gotten her fans super excited.

However, her announcement comes after weeks of speculations following a leak of a song the duo reportedly had together.

She confirmed that the song titled ‘Pretty Girl’ will be released on Friday.

READ ALSO:

Meanwhile, Rema who won a groundbreaking record with his song ‘Calm Down’ collaboration with Selena Gomez, attaining the Best Afrobeats Song at the VMAs after fending off competitions from fellow music legends and compatriots like Davido, Wizkid, and Burna Boy.

Rema’s ‘Calm Down’ hit has achieved an unprecedented global success, has also confirmed the collaboration with Ice Spice via his X page on Wednesday.