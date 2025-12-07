Nigerian rapper Panshak Henry Zamani, better known as Ice Prince, has sparked online conversations after sharing his concerns about the pressures and expectations associated with marriage, urging single men to carefully assess themselves before taking the step.

In a candid post on his social media page, the award-winning artiste noted that the reality of married life appears increasingly daunting, especially for men nearing 40.

According to him, many are entering marriage without fully understanding the responsibilities that await them.

Ice Prince referenced a close friend who married recently but is already overwhelmed by marital demands. He revealed that the friend now avoids his wife’s calls and feels trapped by the sudden weight of commitment.

“These days, it feels like every day someone is warning us about this marriage thing,” he wrote, expressing concern about how frequently negative experiences are shared.

Speaking directly to single men in his age bracket, he asked, “Single fellas approaching 40, what’s the update? What are we doing?”

Ice Prince went on to advise men to engage in deep self-reflection before proposing to any woman, reminding them that marriage requires emotional maturity and personal accountability.

“My brother, check yourself properly before you tell someone’s daughter or another man’s sister that you want to be the ‘head coach’ in her life,” he cautioned. “Cleanse yourself first, look at yourself well, and tell yourself the truth.”

His remarks have since sparked mixed reactions, with some agreeing that marriage requires readiness and responsibility, while others believe his views reflect the growing fear among young adults facing societal pressure to settle down.