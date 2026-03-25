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March 25, 2026
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Ice Prince Reflects On Best Decisions Of His Life

Nigerian rapper, Panshak Henry Zamani, popularly known as Ice Prince, has revealed that the decision to quit smoking and other unhealthy habits has profoundly changed his life.

The 39-year old singer shared on social media that he has gone nearly a year without cigarettes, alcohol, soda, or energy drinks, describing himself as feeling “unchained and saved.”

Taking to his verified X handle, Ice Prince credited God for helping him break the habits, calling it the best decision he has ever made.

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He expressed gratitude for the enduring sense of satisfaction this lifestyle brings and pledged to maintain it for life.

He wrote: “Quitting Loud and cigarettes is by far the best decision I ever made in my life… from a chronic smoker to a very Happy Non Smoker, God is the greatest !!!

“Feeling Unchained and Saved. Also, almost a year FREE from Alcohol, Soda, energy drinks, all that concoction !!!

“Dear God, I intend to stay and feel this way for the rest of my life coz damn ah feel good uno”.

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