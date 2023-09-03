Ice Prince Names Rema The Biggest Artist Ever

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Ice Prince Zamani, has revealed his best artist ever, which happens to be the fast-rising award-winning Afrobeats singer, Rema.

According to him, he believes Rema is currently “one of the best musicians ever on earth”.

Ice Prince was amazed at the young lad’s accomplishments so far in the music industry and his regard for him as a legend.

He made this statement during an appearance on the newest episode of the Afrobeats Podcast presented by British-Nigerian media personality Adesope Olajide, alias Shopsydoo.

Speaking on the programme, Ice Prince said, “Talking about the young guys (artists) and how much they accept me or show me love (regard me as a legend), I just want to say how extremely proud I am of these young guys.

“Right now, I think Rema is one of the greatest musicians ever on earth. I’m very proud of where it (Nigerian music) is. I know that we are in safe hands. Our great-grandkids are good because of what is already happening.”

Ice Prince also disclosed that he is working on a joint album with the Abagas, M.I. and Jesse Jagz.

“Choc Boys will drop an album; M.I, Ice Prince, and Jesse Jagz,”