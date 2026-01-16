ICE Agent Shoots Minneapolis Man In The Leg

An Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer has shot a man in the leg in the US city of Minneapolis, where an ICE agent shot dead a woman last week.

In a statement, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said federal officers initially pursued the man in a car chase because he was illegally in the US from Venezuela.

The City of Minneapolis confirmed a man was shot and taken to hospital for nonlife threatening injuries. An ICE officer was also taken to hospital to be treated for injuries, the DHS said.

Tensions over immigration enforcement have been heightened in the US following the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good by an ICE agent on January 7, reports the BBC. Good’s death has sparked tense protests in Minneapolis, which have also spread to multiple other US cities.