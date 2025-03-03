ICDC Day: Kwara NSCDC Reaffirms Commitment To Public Safety

Share

The Commandant, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kwara State Command, Umar Mohammed, has reiterated the Command’s unwavering commitment to protecting critical national assets and infrastructure, as well as combating criminal activities and responding swiftly to emergencies across the State.

The Commandant spoke on Monday in Ilorin, the State capital, during the commemoration of this year’s International Civil Defence Day with the theme: ‘Civil Defence: A Guarantee of Security for the Population.’

The celebration, which was held at the Command’s Headquarters in Ilorin, brought together officers and men of the Command, offering prayers for continued peace, security, and the success of the Corps in fulfilling its mandate.

Mohammed emphasised the significance of the day, noting that “it serves as a platform to appreciate the tireless efforts of NSCDC personnel in ensuring public safety and national security.”

“This year’s celebration reminds us of our responsibility not only to respond to security challenges but also to engage in proactive measures through community sensitisation and collaboration with relevant agencies. The NSCDC in Kwara State stands ever ready to defend the defenceless and protect our critical national assets,” the Commandant added.

He expressed profound gratitude to the Commandant General, Dr. Ahmed Abubakar Audi, for his transformational leadership, which, he noted, has empowered the Corps to perform its statutory functions effectively.

The Commandant also commended the officers and men of the Command for their hard work and dedication, urging them to remain resolute in discharging their duties with professionalism and integrity.

Highlights of the event included a Silent Drill and Unarmed Combat Display, both showcasing the discipline and operational readiness of the Command.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

