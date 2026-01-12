ICCP 2026 Conference’ll Bring Paradigm Shift In Addressing Africa’s Challenges – LASU VC

Ahead of the 11th International Conference of Community Psychology (ICCP 2026) to be hosted by Lagos State University (LASU) between August 28 and September 7, 2026, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, has said that the conference will bring about a paradigm shift in psychology’s approach to addressing Africa’s systemic human development challenges.

This is as she noted that hosting the conference in Lagos State University, a leading public tertiary institution with a strong tradition of scholarship, community engagement, and regional impact, further affirms LASU’s role as a hub for international academic exchange.

Addressing journalists yesterday, the Vice-Chancellor noted that Community Psychology is a branch of psychology that focuses on the relationship between individuals and their social, cultural, economic, and physical environments.

According to her, it is an action-oriented discipline that applies research to address social injustice, mental health challenges, empowerment, and systemic inequalities by working collaboratively with communities as partners to develop sustainable solutions,” she added.

With the theme: “Gathering in the Motherland: Celebrating Ways of the Waters and Reconnecting to the Source,” she said the ICCP 2026 reflects Africa as the cradle of humanity and knowledge and underscores the need to reconnect global psychological practice to indigenous wisdom, collective resilience, and community-centred solutions relevant to Africa and the world.

Thus, explained further that part of its primary goal is to promote well-being and positive change at the community and societal levels, not merely at the individual level.

With over 700 participants, Prof Olatunji-Bello, along with Convener of the Conference, Prof Andrew Zanami, and Dr Moshood Olanrewaju, stated that the ICCP 2026 has already received strong support, endorsement, and partnership from reputable professional bodies and institutions, including the Pan-African Psychology Union, Nigerian Psychological Association, Zimbabwe Psychological Association, Ghana Psychological Association, Psychological Society of South Africa, and Tanzanian Psychological Association.

As the primary host institution in Nigeria, in partnership with the Nigerian Psychological Association and the Pan-African Psychology Union, she said that “Together, these institutions anchor ICCP 2026 within Nigeria’s academic landscape and the broader African and global psychological community.”

While assuring participants of a global audience, including multidisciplinary practitioners and eminent scholars of adequate safety and security, transportation, entertainment, and accommodation, the Vice-Chancellor, however, added that Lagos is the safest state in the country and as all these were provided to international standards to ensure a safe, comfortable, and rewarding stay in Lagos, Nigeria.

Again, the Vice-Chancellor, who further hinted that hosting this international conference in Lagos, a mega city renowned for its intellectual leadership, cultural vibrancy, economic vitality, and innovation; as well as Nigeria’s most populous state, as safest commercial hub, and a destination of choice for tourism, trade missions, innovation, and global engagement, said it would provide Africa with a unique opportunity to contribute meaningfully to global research and innovation in Community Psychology.

“ICCP 2026 is more than an academic conference. It is a global invitation to experience Lagos State and Lagos State University as spaces of knowledge production, innovation, hospitality, and openness,” she added.

Meanwhile, the Local Organising Committee, led by its Alternate Chair, Prof Temitayo Deborah Adewuyi, therefore, called on multinational companies in the country, philanthropists, and other well-meaning individuals to support LASU in ensuring a successful hosting of the conference.