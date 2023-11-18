ICC T20 Qualifier: Namibia To Host Nigeria, Six Others

Namibia will host the final African T20 World Cup qualifier in Windhoek next week when seven countries battle it out for two available spots at the 2024 T20 World Cup, which will be held in the United States and the West Indies next year.

Namibia, Zimbabwe, Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Nigeria and Tanzania will battle it out for the final two places after an arduous qualifying process that saw 16 countries in action at two sub-regional qualifying events in the Rwandan capital, Kigali last year.

Eight teams competed in Qualifier A, namely Botswana, Kenya, Lesotho, Malawi, Mali, Rwanda, Saint Helena and Seychelles in November last year, with Kenya. Kenya finished on top of the log with 12 points, after five wins and two no results, while Rwanda finished second a point behind, with five wins and only one defeat to Kenya.

Another eight nations competed in Qualifier B at the same venue a month later, namely Cameroon, Eswatini, Gambia, Ghana, Mozambique, Nigeria, Sierra Leone and Tanzania, Tanzania (32nd in the world) and Nigeria (38th) progressed to the final African qualifier.

Both teams finished on 13 points after winning six of their seven matches with one no result each, while Tanzania just edged Nigeria to the top spot with a slightly better nett run rate. The first qualifying matches get under- way on Wednesday, 22 November, while the tournament continues through to 30 November.