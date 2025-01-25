ICC T20 Cricket U-19 World Cup: Olopade in Malaysia to support Nigerian team

Share

The Nigeria U19 Cricket team has received a major boost with the arrival of the Director General of the National Sports Commission, Hon Bukola Olopade at the ICC T20 U-19 Cricket World Cup in Malaysia.

The arrival of the DG has once again shown the unwavering commitment of the leadership of the NSC to support every sport in the country to achieve sustainable growth.

The Nigeria U19 Cricket team are creating history in Malaysia, having been Nigeria’s first ever team to be at a cricket World, recorded a big upset with their win over cricket giant , New Zealand to send shock waves to the entire cricket World.

The DG who has always been very enthused about the development of the so called lesser Sports in the country insisted that the success of the girls in Malaysia is very much predicated on the kind of support they get.

” At the Sports Commission, we want to ensure that every sport gets support in the best way possible so that they can also grow alongside the commission.”

“This is why the NSC under the Chairmanship of Mallam Shehu Dikko is paying full attention to all the Sports”.

“And I am happy that even before I came here, the performance of the girls so far at this World Cup is already generating so much excitement back home which is very good for the growth of Cricket.”

