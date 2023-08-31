ICC Ready To Partner A’ibom To Develop Cricket

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is planning to visit Nigeria on a tour and will be specifically visiting Akwa Ibom, one of the two states in Nigeria where the game of cricket has developed rapidly in recent years.

Bassey Odungide, coach of the Akwa Ibom State cricket team, led a delegation including national team captain Blessing Etim to meet with Prince Enobong Uwah, the Secretary to the State Government, at the government house.

During the meeting, Mr Odungide mentioned that five players in the national female team are from Akwa Ibom State, with Blessing Etim serving as captain.

Odungide stated that the International Cricket Council is ready to revitalize the development of cricket in the state due to the progress made by the state cricket teams. He also revealed that Akwa Ibom State is recognised as one of the top two cricket states in Nigeria, which is why the ICC has decided to partner with the state to further develop the game of cricket.

Blessing Etim, a development officer, female coach, and national female cricket team captain, expressed her desire to develop female cricket sport in Akwa Ibom state.

She appealed to parents to encourage their children’s participation in the upcoming cricket program on September 1st and 2nd, 2023, at the Cricket gaming arena at a community secondary commercial school in Ibiaku Itam, Uyo.

Etim also announced that the International Cricket Council president and some distinguished board members will be present during the cricket game in the state.