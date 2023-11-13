ICC Congratulates Kogi Gov-Elect, Ododo

The Independent Campaign Council (ICC) of the Ododo/Joel Campaign Organisation has congratulated Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo, the newly elected governor of Kogi State as well as his deputy, Mr. Joel Oyibo.

The Council in its statement signed by the Media Director, Jacob EDI, said the duo’s victory at the poll, has signaled a new dawn and a testimony that Kogi people speak with one voice given the vote scored by the party across the state.

Ododo of the All Progressive Congress (APC) was declared winner of the November 11, 2023 governorship election by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

New Telegraph has earlier reported that Ododo pulled 446, 237 to win the election.

The Council equally describes Ododo’s victory as authoritative going by the number of votes he secured in the keenly contested elections to beat his opponents.

ICC therefore calls on Ododo’s co-contestants to join hands with the governor-elect to build the state for more progress and development insisting that the interest of the state supersedes any sectional or individual interest.

Mr. EDI in the statement also urged the governor-elect, to extend his olive branch to other candidates and stakeholders in the spirit of unity, as the task of moving the state forward is key

The statement further commended Governor Yahaya Bello whose untiring efforts brought about a peaceful election against the prediction of political opponents.

“Equally worthy of commendation are the good people of Kogi state who conducted themselves to ensure a violence-free election,” the statement added.

ICC urged governor-elect, Alhaji Ododo, to take urgent steps to unite the state, harness the abundant human and material resources in the state and roll out his plans to develop the state to consolidate on the gains of Governor Bello.