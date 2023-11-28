ICC Closes Cases Against President Ruto Of Kenya

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has closed the case against President William Ruto of Kenya and former Journalist, Joshua Arap Sang, accused of crimes against humanity in the 2007 post-general election violence.

In a statement cited by New Telegraph on Tuesday, the ICC, however, stated that the charges against Walter Barasa, and Philip Bett will remain active.

The Deputy Prosecutor, Nazhat Shameem Khan stated that she had reached the decision to terminate the case after assessing the information availed to her.

“After assessing all the information available to me at this time, I have decided to conclude the investigation phase in the Situation in Kenya. I have reached this decision after considering the specific facts and circumstances of this situation,” she stated.

On March 31, 2010, ICC’s Pre-Trial Chamber II granted the request of the Office of the Prosecutor to open an investigation proprio motu in the Situation in the Republic of Kenya (“Situation in Kenya”), in relation to alleged crimes against humanity committed in the during the 2007/2008 post-election violence.

The Office’s investigation led to charges against six suspects in two separate cases, and the suspects included Ruto alongside Uhuru Kenyatta, Joshua Arap Sang, Henry Kosgey, Mohammed Hussein Ali, and Francis Muthaura.