Icardi Jealous Of Osimhen, Claims Turkish League Legend

Former Turkey and Fenerbahçe defender, Esref Selim Soydan, has revealed that tensions are growing between Mauro Icardi and Victor Osimhen in Galatasaray’s attack.

The Argentine and Nigerian strikers initially formed a strong bond when Osimhen joined the club, showcasing their chemistry both on and off the pitch.

Together, they combined for over 20 goals for the CimBom during their time together on the field before Icardi suffered a cruciate knee ligament injury.

Speaking about Icardi’s relationship with Osimhen, the former Besiktas player suggested that Icardi is feeling jealous towards Osimhen’s success in Turkey. “I can say this very clearly: Icardi is jealous of Osimhen.

He didn’t expect him to perform this well. The fans have also embraced Osimhen. It’s not just about football; a footballer can be jealous of another footballer, a goal scorer can be jealous of another goal scorer, and a star can be jealous of another star.

This is something that athletes find difficult to handle. “If Osimhen and Icardi had played together for three to four more games, the Argentine would have been overshadowed.

He has struggled to focus on the field, especially after separating from his wife. If Osimhen continues to perform well, all the goals Icardi scored will be forgotten in no time. That’s all I’m saying,” the four-time SüperLig winner concluded.

