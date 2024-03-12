ICAO auditors in Nigeria for Abuja, Lagos airports’ security audit

Auditors from The International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) arrived in Abuja yesterday to begin the 2024 ICAO Universal Security Audit Programme (USAP) through a Continuous Monitoring Approach (CMA) for Lagos and Abuja airports. The four-man team will subject the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos and Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja to rigorous security tests.

The audit scheduled to end on March 22 will cover areas such as Inflight Security (IFS), Passenger and Baggage Security (PAX), Acts of Unlawful Interference (AUI), Facilitation (FAL), Legislation (LEG), Training (TRG), Quality Control Function (QCF), Operations (OPS) and Cargo, Mail and Catering (CGO). The team consists of Callum Vine (team lead), James Mabala, Tebogo Mphela and Alagie Jeng. The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, said the Universal Security Audit Programme represents a concerted effort to uphold the highest standards of security across all facets of Nigeria’s aviation industry.

He noted that through rigorous assessments, comprehensive evaluations, and collaborative partnerships, Nigeria aims to fortify its defences against evolving threats and vulnerabilities. Keyamo, represented by the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Emmanuel Meribole, who praised regulatory bodies, security agencies, service providers and aviation security personnel for their dedication and diligence, expressed hope that there would not be a significant security concern.

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority’s (NCAA) acting Director-General, Chris Najomo, said the objective of the ICAO USAP CMA is to improve global aviation security (AVSEC). He said through auditing and the continuous monitoring of AVSEC the performances of member states are assessed. Najomo outlined the objectives to include assessing the indicative degree of compliance of the state with Annex 9 and 17 bordering on facilitation to the Convention on International Civil Aviation and AVSEC standards and security-related standards respectively. He expressed optimism that Nigeria would surpass the last rating with the progressive transformations that had taken place in the industry since the last exercise. He said: “We have a security audit coming in March. Let us work very hard towards that. To make your work seamless; always adhere to financial regulations and administrative procedures to mention but a few.”