ICAN, Union Bank Pledge Deeper Cooperation

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) recently paid a courtesy visit to Stallion Plaza, Union Bank of Nigeria’s Head Office.

According to a press release, the visit marked a significant step in fostering a stronger relationship between the two esteemed institutions.

During the visit, ICAN and Union Bank representatives engaged in fruitful discussions to explore potential areas of collaboration and member’s growth within the Bank.

The Union Bank team was led by the Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Oluwagbenga Adeoye FCA, and other notable UBN representatives, including Dr. Abigail DuopamaObomanu, Chief Compliance Officer, Mr. Ali Kadiri FCA, Head Corporate Bank and Mr. Victor Ikeneku FCA, Head, Business Assurance.

The ICAN team was led by the ICAN President, Chief Davidson C.S. Alaribe FCA, Dr. Olumide Adedeji FCA, President of Lagos District and other distinguished members.

