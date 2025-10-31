ICAN UK To Host Annual Dinner, Dance Ceremony

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) United Kingdom and District Society is gearing up to host its annual dinner and dance ceremony on November 29, 2025, in London.

The Chairman, Pastor Akintayo Ojo expressed excitement about the event, which aims to bring members together in an informal setting.

Pastor Ojo emphasized that the event will foster peaceful coexistence among members and serve as a reminder of the Society’s mission.

He highlighted the importance of unity and shared purpose, stating, “For a Group to be successful, there must be unity of purpose, vision.”

The Chairman also noted that 2026 will focus on Stewardship and Accountability, given the significant investments made in Development and Entrepreneurship.

With a database of about 550 members, Pastor Ojo reported unprecedented involvement of members in programs organized by the Institute since his assumption of office.

He cited a successful seminar in September 2025, which drew over 300 virtual attendees, as evidence of increased interest and participation.

The event will feature notable dignitaries, including ICAN President Mallam Haruna Yahaya and Registrar Dr. Lanre Olasunkanmi.

Pastor Ojo expressed qhope that the event will provide an opportunity for members to bond and learn more about the Society’s mission.