ICAN Tasked On Innovative Solutions To Economic Challenges

Members of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) have been challenged to leverage their expertise to develop innovative solutions to address the economic challenges in the country.

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State threw the challenge while declaring open the 19th Eastern Zonal Accountants Conference on the theme: “Beyond Nigeria’s Economic Crisis, Unlocking Opportunities for Growth,” in Umuahia.

Governor Otti represented by Secretary to State Government, SSG, Professor Kenneth Kalu, reminded them of the critical role they need to play in shaping the economic destiny of Nigeria as management and economic professionals.

He called on them to think outside the box by embracing innovation and creativity to drive the growth and development of our country.

In his address, the President of ICAN, Chief Davidson Alaribe, thanked Governor Otti for the giant strides he has recorded in all the sectors of the state’s economy, stressing that the theme of the 19th conference is a wake-up call to action for policymakers, business leaders and individuals to work together to address the economic challenges facing the country by unlocking Opportunities for growth and development.

In his remark, the 19th Eastern Zonal conference chairman, Mr Michael Ibe, appreciated God for granting this year’s event, which according to him, affords accountants the opportunity to gather together and come up with ideas that would help unlock opportunities for growth of the country.

