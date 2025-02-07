ICAN Inaugurates FIRS Chapter, Hails Adedeji’s Leadership

Share

The President, Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), Davidson Alaribe, has inaugurated a chapter of the body for the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), charging officers of the chapter to continue to uphold high ethical standards associated with the profession.

Alaribe, while speaking at the ceremony in Abuja, said the significance of the chapter of ICAN at FIRS was founded on the tax agency being the largest employer of chartered accountants in the country.

A statement by Sikiru Akinola, Technical Assistant (Media) to the FIRS Chairman, Zacch Adedeji, quoted the ICAN president to have said that out of the 66, 000 chartered accountants in the country today, more than 2,800 were in FIRS, the largest by any government agency.

Alaribe commended the FIRS chairman, Adedeji, for leading the transformation of the agency that is now vital to the country’s economic development by making revenue available to the three tiers of government to finance major projects.

Assuring the FIRS chapter of constant support, he tasked the pioneer officers to actively engage members to establish a strong foundation for the chapter and also ensure the elevation of its profile.

