ICAN Holds Catch-Them-Young Programme in Schools

The Ilorin and District Society of Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) has taken its catch-them-young programme of enlightenment to secondary schools in Lafiagi. The programme was also extended to the Kwara College of Education (Technical) Lafiagi. Society’s Chairman, Prof. Khadijah Yahaya, said the essence of the programme was to instill the knowledge and spirit in those of the young age. She said it was imperative to let the students know that it was not enough to just be an accountant without being chartered.

The Professor of Accounting added that with their GCE Ordinary Level results, the students could start the process of becoming a chartered accountant. The Acting Provost of the College of Education, Dr Barakat Ibrahim, said the pro- gramme was to take the students through the journey of becoming a professional. Dr Ibrahim added that gender and ethnicity should not be a barrier to reaching the peak of one’s career. She added that the students should utilise the opportunities therein as it was not easy to have professionals tutoring them.

One of the facilitators, Mr Muhammed Ibrahim who is the Bursar of Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin, spoke to the students in Nupe language. This was to enable them have a good understanding of what they were being taught. Another facilitator, Mr Soliu Adeyemi, advised the students to start their ICAN journey early. ’By the time you complete your tertiary education, you will be having double certificates,” he said. Mr Adeyemi said they would start from the Accounting Technician Scheme (ATS) 1, 2, and 3 to become junior accountant before the skills level, professional level and the chartered level.

He added that what could take one to the top as an accountant was to be chartered. The Executive Secretary, National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE), Prof. Paulinus Okwelle, urged the students to utilise the opportunity of having professionals put them through. Okwelle, who was represented by the commission’s Director, Planning, Research and Statistics, Alhaji Garba Muhammad, said the College of Education students should be diligent in learning.