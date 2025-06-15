ICAN Emphasizes Role In Fighting Corruption

Share

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Nigeria’s anti-corruption efforts by promoting transparency, good governance, and institutional accountability.

ICAN President, Haruna Nma Yahaya, made this known during the investiture of Alhaji Abdulganiyu Mustapha as the 6th Chairman of the ICAN Sokoto and District Society.

Yahaya outlined the Institute’s objectives, which include championing financial inclusion and literacy, advancing reforms that uphold public trust in the financial system, and investing in capacity-building programmes for council members and staff.

He also reiterated ICAN’s commitment to a digital-first approach, declaring 2025 as the year of positioning the institute as a tech-forward, purpose-driven, and inclusive body.

Representing the President at the event, Ibrahim Alkali, Chairman of the Northern Zone, charged the new executive team to uphold the highest standards of integrity and accuracy in all their activities.

Also speaking at the event, the Sokoto State Commissioner for Commerce, Trade and Industries, Haruna Abbas Bashir, praised ICAN for its dedication to innovation, professionalism, and public service.

In his acceptance speech, newly inaugurated Chairman, Abdulganiyu Mustapha, pledged to promote inclusive leadership, transparency, and accountability, while encouraging the active participation of members in governance and community development.

