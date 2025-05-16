ICAN: Chukwudozie Tasks Accountants On Professionalalism

Share

The Chairman of Keystone Bank PLC , Lady Ada Chukwudozie, has called on newly inducted accountants to embrace professionalism, integrity, and digital innovation to remain relevant and impactful in Nigeria’s evolving financial landscape.

She made the call during her keynote address at the 75th induction ceremony of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), held on Wednesday in Lagos.

According to a statement issued in Abuja on Friday, Chukwudozie, who served as the Special Guest of Honour, urged the 1,851 newly inducted members to approach their profession with “dignity, courage, and character.”

“Accountancy in Nigeria goes beyond the mere recording of financial transactions; it is the very foundation upon which financial integrity, economic transparency, and sound governance are built,” she said.

Speaking on the topic “Financial Leadership for Sustainable Development: Best Practices and Future Directions”, Chukwudozie emphasized that the future of financial leadership requires a departure from traditional methods, with a shift towards innovation and strategic thinking.

Lady Chukwudozie, who also chairs the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) for Anambra, Enugu, and Ebonyi states, highlighted the urgent need to close the digital skills gap within the accounting profession. She encouraged ICAN to integrate cutting-edge technologies into its training and development programmes.

“The Fourth Industrial Revolution is reshaping industries globally, and accountancy is no exception,” she noted. “Digital literacy must become a core competency embedded in the ICAN curriculum. Today’s accountants must master tools like QuickBooks, SAP, Oracle, Power BI, and blockchain auditing technologies.”

She revealed that as of 2024, less than 12% of accountants in Nigeria are trained in blockchain and auditing—an alarming figure that, she said, must change for Nigeria to remain globally competitive.

“I recommend that ICAN champion a national digital competency framework in collaboration with NITDA and the Ministry of Communications,” she added, urging the institute to also partner with universities and professional training institutions to offer certifications in areas such as forensic accounting, tax management, and IFRS updates.

On ethical governance, Lady Chukwudozie stressed the importance of upholding the highest standards. Citing a 2023 KPMG Nigeria survey, she said that 42% of financial fraud cases involve collusion between internal staff and external consultants—a trend she described as unacceptable.

“ICAN must maintain a zero-tolerance policy on professional misconduct. Integrity is the non-negotiable currency of trust in the financial world,” she said, calling for stronger disciplinary mechanisms and continued collaboration with regulatory bodies such as the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRCN).

She described the induction ceremony not just as a formality, but as “a rite of passage and a declaration that you are now part of something larger than yourself—a network of professionals bound not just by skill, but by principle.”

In his address, the 60th President of ICAN, Davidson Alaribe, charged the new inductees to view the designation of Associate Chartered Accountant (ACA) as the beginning of a lifelong journey of learning and excellence.

“Now that you are chartered accountants, you must go beyond the title. Leave your comfort zone and aim higher. By this time next year, I hope to see you with more credentials beyond ACA,” Alaribe said.

Of the 1,851 new inductees, 53% are female and 47% male, reflecting a growing gender balance in the accounting profession.

