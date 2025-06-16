ICAN Backs Fight Against Corruption, Seeks Good Governance

Share

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Nigeria’s fight against corruption, promoting transparency, good governance, and institutional accountability.

ICAN President, Haruna Nma Yahaya, made this statement during the investiture of Alhaji Abdulganiyu Mustapha, as the 6th chairman of ICAN Sokoto and District Society.

Yahaya highlighted ICAN’s objectives, including championing financial inclusion and literacy, promoting reforms that uphold public trust in the financial system and Investing in capacity-building programs for council members and staff.

He emphasized ICAN’s commitment to adopting a digital-first approach in all its engagements, with 2025 declared as the year of positioning ICAN as a tech-forward, purpose-driven, and inclusive institute.

The Chairman Northern Zone, Ibrahim Alkali, who represented the President, urged the new team of executives to uphold the highest level of integrity and accuracy, while the Special Guest of Honour, Sokoto State Commissioner for Commerce, Trade and Industries, Haruna Abbas Bashir, commended ICAN’s commitment to innovation, professionalism, and service.

