IC Marlins Wins NNPC-SNEPCO Swimming Tourney In Style

The Swimming Squad of IC Marlins at the weekend was too hot and glorious for other contestants at the annual NNPC-SNEPCo Swimming competition.

The swimmers of the school dominated proceedings and finished first with a total of 20 gold, 10 silver and six bronze medals.

Interestingly, the two other schools that followed on the table recorded far fewer medals as Riverbank won 5 gold, 15 silver and 4 bronze medals while Greensprings won 6 gold, 4 silver and seven bronze medals.

It was an interesting year-end event, which featured over 200 primary and secondary school students from about 10 schools.

The chairman of the Swimming section of Ikoyi Club 1938, Akinbulejo Onabolu, said the competition was a huge success in various ways. “We recorded very good attendance.

The parents and members who witnessed the event had the opportunity to enjoy a quality display from the young ones. “It was also a thing of joy that he standard was very high, judging from the level of competition. It was a huge fun, and I am so happy, and it can always get better.