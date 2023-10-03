Ibrahimovic Pinpoints Key Mistake Ten Hag Made At Man Utd

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, a former forward for Manchester United has questioned Erik ten Hag’s coaching background and insisted that the Dutch tactician wasn’t suited to lead the Red Devils.

Recall that Erik Ten Hag led Ajax to the UEFA Champions League semifinal stage in the 2018-2019 season before being named the head coach of Manchester United prior to the start of the current campaign.

However, despite the fact that he was selected by the club for this UEFA Champions League season, his time at Old Trafford has not been all sunshine and roses, on or off the pitch.

Remember that handling the explosive interview that Cristiano Ronaldo gave to Piers Morgan in 2022 was one of the toughest issues Erik Ten Hag had to deal with last season?

“The Dutch coach made sure Ronaldo was expelled from the club as a result of the interview in which Ronaldo criticised Ten Hag and the club’s ownership.

Following Ronaldo’s departure, Ten Hag proceeded to clash with a number of notable players at Manchester United, including Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, and most recently Jadon Sancho.

Manchester United are currently having difficulties in the Premier League in addition to their off-field problems. They have started the season with three victories and four losses, which is their worst start in decades. This has caused them to fall as low as the 10th slot in the league standings.

Consequently, many football analysts, including Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who recently announced his retirement from the sport, lack faith in the Dutch mastermind.

What is the experience of this coach? Young talents then he comes to United… Man United is different mentality, different players”, Ibrahimovic told Piers Morgan as quoted by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano on Tuesday, October 3, 2023.

“You come to United, you do the same thing”.

Later tonight (8 p.m.), Erik ten Hag and his team will face Galatasaray in the UEFA Champions League. After losing 4:3 to Bayern Munich in their opening match, the Red Devils would like to earn their first three points of the season.