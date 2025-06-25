Ibrahim Chatta Recounts How His First Child Died In Lagos Hospital

Share

Nollywood actor Ibrahim Chatta has recounted how his firstborn died in a Lagos hospital because he couldn’t afford hospital bills.

Chatta share this emotional story during a video conversation with crew members while on a movie set.

According to him, all efforts to raise money when the child was admitted to a hospital in the Iddo area of Lagos State proved abortive.

Revisiting the incident, the actor said his late child was buried in a wooden Coca-Cola crate.

He said, “Malik is not my firstborn. My first child is a baby girl. I lost her because I couldn’t pay hospital bills.

“She was taken to the hospital in the Iddo area of Lagos State. I trekked from Ijora Badia to Makoko, and I couldn’t get any money until she died. My first child was buried in the old wooden crate of Coke.”

