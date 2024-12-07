Share

Famous Nollywood actor, known for her role in the Yoruba movie industry, Ibrahim Chatta has recounted the days of his humble beginnings and the challenges he faced before stardom.

Speaking in a recent interview with colleague, Biola Bayo on the ‘Talk to B Podcast,’ Chatta also narrated how he lived in a single room with nine people in Lagos State.

According to the Kwara State-born actor, he once worked as a bus conductor for eight years before fame.

He further explained that he worked as a bus conductor for eight years, navigating to make ends meet.

He said: “I lived in a single room with nine other people and it was difficult.

“I will walk from Agege to Ikeja back then. I became a bus conductor for eight years.

“Working from Iyana Oba, Oshodi, Eko. I have worked so hard in life. May God crown my effort”

