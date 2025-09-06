Popular Nollywood actor known for his outstanding performance in the Yoruba movie industry, Ibrahim Chatta, has once again be thrown into mourning following the tragic loss of another child.

The 54-year-old actor took to his official Instagram page on Saturday to announce the heartbreaking news.

He posted a picture of his late son with the emotional caption which read, “Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un. Ya Allah, You are the Knower of all things. Rest on, Dear son, champ.”

While Chatta did not disclose details about the cause of death, the announcement has stirred grief among fans and colleagues in the entertainment industry, many of whom have flooded his comment section with condolences.

This devastating news comes months after the actor opened up about losing his first child, a daughter, years ago.

In June, Chatta revealed that financial struggles at the time deprived him of proper medical care for her.

He painfully recalled how the little girl had to be buried in an old wooden Coca-Cola crate because he could not afford a coffin.

Ibrahim Chatta, who is regarded as one of Nollywood’s finest Yoruba actors, has now endured the unimaginable pain of losing two children, a reality that has left fans deeply sympathetic.

The tragic incident has once again highlighted the personal struggles of many Nigerian entertainers behind the glamour of the movie industry.