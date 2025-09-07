Nollywood actress, Opeyemi Aiyeola, has debunked the news report making rounds that her colleague, Ibrahim Chatta lost his son.

Clarifying the circulating rumours, the Yoruba actress clarified that the celebrated actor did not lose his biological son.

Over the weekend, media outlets reported that Chatta had lost his child after he shared a heartfelt post on Instagram.

In the post, the actor wrote: “Inna liLlahi wa inna ileyhi rajiun. Ya Allah, You are the Knower of all things. Rest on, Dear Son. Champ.”

The message sparked widespread sympathy, with many believing he was referring to his biological son.

However, in a post on her verified Instagram account on Sunday, Opeyemi Aiyeola explained that the late child was not Chatta’s biological son but his godson, whom he regarded and loved as his own.

She wrote: “May his pure soul continue to rest peacefully… It’s been an extremely emotional ride so far. God have mercy.”

Aiyeola further urged fans and colleagues to extend prayers and compassion to Chatta and the bereaved family during this difficult period.

Meanwhile, as of the time of filing this report, Chatta himself has yet to release further details about the loss.