Ibrahim Chatta Clears Air On AMCVA Snub

Veteran Nollywood actor, Ibrahim Chatta, has addressed rumours of being snubbed once again by the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA), clarifying that his absence from the nominations list was not due to any oversight by the organizers.

Chatta made this known during a recent conversation on the Curiosity Made Me Ask podcast hosted by popular skit maker IsBae U.

During the interview, the actor was quizzed about his widely discussed outburst following last year’s AMVCA nominations, where many of his fans felt he was unfairly ignored.

In response, Chatta revealed that, contrary to public perception, he was not snubbed by the AMVCA in 2025; he simply did not submit a film for consideration.

Chatta stated, “I am not interested in the AMVCA. Why should I be praying for something that I am not interested in? Whenever I am interested to go for the AMVCA, I will make a film and submit the film so that I can be rated and check if I was worthy of the award,”

The celebrated actor, known for his gripping performances in Yoruba-language films, explained that his low-key lifestyle might also contribute to his absence at major industry events.

He added; “I ask myself why I have not been invited. You know, I am not a very social person, so maybe they think if they give me (an award), I won’t show up. Maybe that was why I wasn’t invited,” Chatta went on to highlight the numerous awards he has already received over the course of his career, downplaying the importance of one particular award ceremony. “Do you know how many awards I have? Nelson Mandela award, Pink Award from Wole Soyinka, I have one from Odunlade Adekola and many others,” he noted with pride. Watch the video below;

