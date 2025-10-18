Ibrahim Bako’s Son – How Babangida Sent Me To Bed Early Before Coup That Overthrew Shagari

…recalls how brother was taunted by father’s death.

Yusuf Bako is the second son of the late Brigadier Ibrahim Bako who died during the December 30, 1983, coup that ousted former President Shehu Shagari from power. In this interview with OLAOLU OLADIPO, he talked about the life and times of the late senior military officer.

What are you to the late Brigadier Ibrahim Bako?

My name is Yusuf Ibrahim Bako; I am the second of Brigadier Ibrahim Bako’s five sons.

Your father was an accomplished soldier and one of the last set of officers trained overseas; as a son, what kind of father was he to you and your other siblings?

My younger brothers have very limited memories of our father, but I retain strong recollections of his calm, unspoken authority, humour and gentle nature. He was an excellent Dad. He was cheerful and funny. I remember spending quality time with him when he was at home and not on a mission.

Ibrahim liked to watch comedies like Laurel and Hardy, the Carry On movies, and he also had a love of cartoons, especially Tom and Jerry. We also watched old war movies; from this, I gained a deeper understanding of his love for duty and his commitment to his profession. In the limited time we had with our father, his impact was superb. We obviously had more to gain if he were alive, but what we did get is long-lasting.

What kind of husband was he to your mum?

My parents’ relationship, or my understanding of their relationship, had a profound impact on me. One of the most lasting memories of my parents together was when our father returned home from work, he would enter the kitchen to greet his wife and ask her how she was and how her day had gone.

That mundane interaction had a tenderness and love that showed his interest and passion for his wife as a partner. That moment was important, and I recall asking our mother about such moments, and she remarked that Ibrahim always engaged her like that. I could see her love for their memory and how much she missed him, too.

People of his era were known to be disciplinarians; would you describe your late father as such?

The disciplinarian in our home was our mother. She meted out punishment for those instances in which disciplinary actions were required. That only made sense as she was the one who would have seen our transgressions as children, mostly mine, of course.

Being that my younger brothers were infants and toddlers at the time, and I was a boisterous child of 7-9 during the period I am recalling.

Look, we were in awe of our father as a dad and as a person, but we, and our older brother and cousins, etc, were all very aware of the fact that dad commanded respect by his sheer presence, coupled with the fact that he was a senior Army officer. No one wanted to incur his ire.

We all loved his presence and reveled in how he showed us affection. What you must understand is that Ibrahim Bako was a disciplined person and that was what demanded respect; it was a trait that complemented his kindness, so it was only correct that all behaved cordially and respectfully.

I remember a day he returned home to find me and a cousin playing table tennis; we had drunk numerous Capri-Suns and discarded the empty packets on the floor. Dad walked in and was quizzical about the sight; he immediately asked about the litter and who was responsible.

To which I remarked, “letters sir, there are no letters here.” He laughed and corrected me, “No, boy, litter.” That was how I learnt the word.

Being a soldier, did your father wield the stick when any of you, one way or the other, offend him?

I cannot remember our father raising his voice except in raucous laughter. Dad had a quiet and understated power that did not need him wielding a stick. As I stated earlier, his discipline demanded your respect. You took a cue from his example.

I would not have wanted his wrath; he did not need to wield the stick. As for being offended, he was human and I am sure he was irritated by foolishness, but I cannot recall anyone demanding his anger.

Was there any occasion that he had to punish you for any offence and what did you do?

One morning I did not go to school and he found out. He gave me the silent treatment. That scared me. Not being able to relax with him or raid his chocolate stash from his fridge while we watched cartoons was unbearable to me.

What would any of you do that would offend your father?

To be honest there was no offending him because we dared not. Not because we were afraid of him (of course we were, not be – cause he scared us), but we did not want him to be disappointed with us. I think we would rather have had the earth open and swallow us whole.

What was his typical day like? I mean when he woke up and the first thing he did in the morning.

Of course, on a typical workday he would arrive downstairs for breakfast, then into his staff car to head to the office. On a weekend, he would rise late and spend a good part of the morning relaxing.

I also remember him taking care of whatever work he may have brought home. I recall plenty of Time magazines being read. He would keep up with the world and he had a love of the radio.

Honestly, much of that routine was like any normal man who enjoyed being at home after a long week of work. More so, for him, knowing that he may be off on mission because he was quite frequently. What time he got at home he maximised.

Your house must have been a beehive of activity with visitors trooping in and out; if you could recollect, what kind of people usually came to see him?

What I do recall were those naming ceremonies of my brothers, which were graced by his colleagues and friends outside of the military. Most normal for us was our military family and community including AVM Mouktar Mohammed, AVM AD Bello, General (Sani) Abacha, General (Ibrahim) Babangida, Colonel Gwadabe, AVM Muazu, and Brigadier Umuru Mohammed.

There were other illustrious and legendary personalities like Chief Torch Taire, Alhaji Usman Dantata, Chief SB Williams, and Yusuf Maitama Sule.

He was a prominent soldier of note, what did you see of him as a professional soldier?

The discipline he exuded made him a star. His intellect and his urbane persona made him stand out among his peers. What I saw was a consummate and dedicated professional, a patriot who believed in his mission and Nigeria.

Do you have an idea as to what his professional postings were like?

Ibrahim Bako was not one of the last sets of overseas trained officers. In fact, he and his cohort were the very earliest of Nigerian officers trained overseas, whether in the United Kingdom, India or Pakistan. Ibrhim Bako (N/548) was a member of NMTC Course 5 in 1962, along with the likes of Shehu Musa Yar’adu and Muhammadu Buhari.

Ibrahim Bako and Shehu Musa Yar’adua proceded to the UK to complete their cadetship at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst; they were granted regular combatant commission with the rank of second lieutenant on 17 December 1964 with same rank effective from 19 April 1962.

Ibrahim was an Infantry officer and as such was an integral pioneer to the establishment and operations of 1Divison during the Nigerian Civil War. He was the Staff Captain Intelligence for Headquarters 1 Area Command and a Brigade Major 4 Infantry Brigade, serving under the command of the great (the then Colonel) Mamman Shuwa.

During a distinguished career, Ibrahim was the Commander 20 Brigade Headquarters, Lagos Garrison Organisation, today known as 81 Division, the Commander 1 Infantry Division Garrison.

He had two stints as a General Staff Officer, First as grade II intelligence for Headquarters 1 Division and then as grade I Army Headquarters. By the time he became a Brigadier in 1980, he was appointed Commander 7 Mechanised Brigade, Sokoto.

Ibrahim’s last official posting was as Director of Army Faculty, Command and Staff College, Jaji; a place from which he graduated top of his class, receiving the all-round best student award for SOC1/76. Our father was very accomplished and was a thorough professional who set a very high standard.

What was his relationship with fellow soldiers and course mates such as the late former President Muhammedu Buhari, Tunde Idiagbon, Ibrahim Babangida and Shehu Musa Yar’adu?

I cannot speak to his relationship with the former president with whom he has that now famous, viral photo of them in cadet uniform. I am sure there was respect there but as to their personal interactions, Buhari did not feature in our family photo albums like some of the other people I mentioned earlier.

General Idiagbon was a dear friend and continued to be one to our family until his passing. We mourned him greatly. General Yar’adua was his class mate at Sand hurst, so they had a healthy and respectable relationship. But General Babangida became the closest of them all to Ibrahim Bako and featured prominently in our home lives.

They were extremely close, and our families spent a lot of time together. Overall, from the stories I heard from other officers, like the former Chief of Air Staff, AVM AD Bello.

Did he tell you about the circumstances that prompted him to join the Nigerian Army?

In my father’s family, you were either a civil servant, educator or in the military. His father served in the military under the British and saw action during World War II. At the end of the war, my grandfather became a civil servant in the colonial administration in Kaduna.

Ibrahim Bako was born in Kaduna in 1943 and was a top student and cadet at Barewa College from there he joined the army, it was in his blood and his ambition to follow his father.

Did he harbour any kind of regret for joining the military?

I am sure there were things he wanted to be done better, but I cannot speak to any particular thing he mentioned. Besides, I do not think he would have mentioned them to his eight-year-old son.

My mother did relay instances where he was frustrated and wanted to tender his resignation, but she did not expand on them, even as I encouraged her to.

When was the last time you saw him and what was the occasion like?

The day, 30 December 1983, the evening of his eventual demise. He was in good spirits and was attending to many visitors, including Generals Abacha and Babangida. He was very calm and sanguine, focused and serious. I was playing in the hallway and could see clearly into the dining room.

I saw him at his dining table, attending to colleagues, and a great discussion was going on. That memory is as clear as any I will ever have in my life. It is like yesterday. When he did rise from the table, the last person remaining at the table was General Babangida.

He saw me and said that it was late, and it was my bedtime. We walked up the stairs together, and he bade me goodnight at the top of the stairs with a pat on the head. That was the last time I ever saw my father.

How did you learn of his death, and what were your immediate reactions?

The morning of 31st December, the whole country had woken up to martial music and the news of the change of government. I woke up with the news and searched for my father, only to be told he had left the house, where no one could tell me.

Later on in the day, the news started to filter through to some of my relatives, and there was disquiet and uncertainty around the house. Then confirmation came when Colonel Gwadabe and some other officers came to the house to inform our mother of her husband’s death.

I was riding my bicycle around the compound and heard shouting and wailing. I knew the voice to be my mother’s, and as I approached her sitting room, I could feel the anger and tension.

I asked what was wrong, and she looked at me and said, “Listen to what they are saying, that your father is dead!” I went cold and did not want to believe it. I began to cry uncontrollably just like my mother.

Owing to the circumstances of his death, do you regret his decision to choose soldiering as a profession?

Like anyone who has lost someone they like very much you wish for them to be here. Ibrahim Bako lived and met his destiny; the universe and God wanted him to be where he was. I do believe he could have done many other things because he was that intelligent and talented.