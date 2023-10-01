Ibrahim Ayomide: Nigeria Movie Industry Has Good, Bad Characters

Ibrahim Bashir Ayomide is a fast rising actor in Nollywood with a big dream. The actor, who started his career from small roles to the big ones and hails from Lagos State, is a 400 level student of University of Lagos studying Business Administration. In this interview with IFEOMA ONONYE, he speaks about his small wins with hope of a better career in the future. He also has a few words about Nigeria at 63

Tell us the story that led to your becoming an actor.

I feel so sad anytime someone asked me this question. I became an actor through the late Murphy Afolabi. He was the one that saw me in campus back then and told me that I have the face and physic that is fit for big screen.

He introduced me into the acting and movie industry and since then, I have been doing great in the movie industry on my own. I really thank Almighty Allah for that. It is so sad that Murphy is no more alive to see how far I have taken the acting career. I will always miss him as my mentor and it makes me sad anytime I remember him.

When or how did you discover you have talent for acting?

Though, I never had it in mind that I want to become an actor, we all plan and Allah makes it possible for us in life. Since Late Murphy showed me some ropes in acting, I have been doing all my possible best to showcase myself, and do my best in delivering any roles am given to play.

What was the first movie you featured in and how nervous you were?

The first movie I featured in is titled ‘Last Born’, Murphy Afolabi gave me the chance in that movie and I did my best. And yes, I was nervous but with the help of other actors, I overcame it.

What would you say is the biggest challenge of being an actor?

There is a lot of challenges in the movie industry. We all know that to become famous in life is not easy. I always say to my friends that life is just like Big Brother Naija. Everyone wants to win. Just like other sectors, in the movie industry, we have bad people and we have good people as well.

All I believe is that in the movie industry, you really need to work hard and be very prayerful. I believe Almighty Allah is bigger and more than anybody. So, no one can stop your success when God grants it.

So far, which movie would you say is the most challenging character you have played and why?

That will be the new movie that I featured in that will be dropping soon, titled OJIJI IBERU. The character I played in that movie was just too challenging for me because that’s my first time playing that role. I played the role of a criminal/ armed robber inside OJIJI IBERU MOVIE which was out of my normal character.

So, it wasn’t easy adapting hooliganism into the character and I see it very challenging to me. I really love the outcome of it. I can’t wait for people to see me in that character. Its going to be so lovely.

Nigerian movies are doing well around the world. What are your thoughts?

Are there still room for improvement? Sure, to get better and become world class movie industry, there is always room for improvement. And that improvement has been happening step by step. What the cast and crew did with JAGUN JAGUN thought us how great our movies can be if we try. It was not just interesting. It was educative. I congratulate them for the hard work.

It has been said severally that there is bullying in the Nigerian movie industry. Have witnessed it? What is your experience?

Of course, there is bullying in the industry but I don’t really like to talk about that. Like I said, Almighty Allah is more than those people doing bad in movie industry.

Did you witness sex-for-role when you first joined the movie industry?

I have never witnessed that.

What is your biggest dream in the movie industry?

I dream to take my journey in acting step by step, to learn more as I grow. I pray to do a great job at every movie set. I can’t wait to graduate to face the career that I have come to love so much.

Nigeria at 63, what are your thoughts and prayers for the nation?

My prayers for Nigeria is that we move from height to height, God helping us. I believe that, yes, there is still hope for a better Nigeria.