Ibori’s Daughter, Rep Erhiatake Wins At Appeal Court

The Appeal Court sitting in Lagos has affirmed the election of Hon. Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as a member of the House of Representatives representing Ethiope West/Ethiope East Federal Constituency of Delta State.

Ibori-Suenu is the daughter of a former governor of Delta State and National Leader of the PDP in the state, Chief James Onanefe Ibori.

She is the chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

In the judgment delivered on Tuesday, the three-man panel of judges made up of Hon. Justice Festus Ogbuinaya, Justice Senchi and Justice Waziri unanimously confirmed her election and dismissed the appeal filed by her challenger, Mr. Michael Etabunor of APGA.

The appellate court said the appeal of the PDP candidate was meritorious and allowed same, thereby setting aside the ruling of the lower court.

In a press statement issued on Tuesday Rep Erhiatake Ibori-Suene described the ruling of the court of appeal as a victory for God and her constituents.

She lauded the decision of the Court of Appeal saying democracy has come to stay

It will be recalled that Ibori-Suene had in the February 25th National Assembly elections polled 10, 34 votes to defeat her opponents Hon. Halims Agoda of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who polled 6, 899 votes, Hon. Roland Igbakpa of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), who polled 3, 591 votes and Mr. Michael Etabunor of APGA.