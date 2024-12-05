Ibori’s Daughter Dumps PDP For APC As LP Loses 4 Reps To Party

Share

Hon. Erthiatake Ibori-Suene, daughter of the former Delta State Governor, Mr James Ibori on Thursday, dumped the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and joined the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ibori-Esuene, Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) represents the Ethiope East/West federal constituency of Delta State.

This is just as four members of the Labour Party (LP) in the House also left for the ruling APC at the plenary.

The lawmakers who left LP for APC were Hon. Tochukwu Okere (Imo), Hon. Donatus Mathew (Kaduna), Hon. Bassey Akiba (Cross River) and Hon. Iyawe Esosa (Edo).

Speaker Tajudeen Abbas announced the defection of the lawmakers to the APC at the plenary on Thursday.

While giving for defecting, the lawmakers explained that the ideologies of the APC aligned with their ideologies. They also cited the cases of faction, division, and crises in their parties.

Following the announcement of their defection, the minority whip, Ali Isa and the deputy minority whip, George Ozodinobi, protested the defections.

In his reaction, the deputy minority whip, George Ozodinobi (LP, Anambra) said the defected lawmakers had no ideology.

He said, “When people enter a political party without ideology, you see such a level of defection”.

